Did Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ahaan Panday, Khushi Kapoor prove that Nepotism debate in Bollywood failed?

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ahaan Panday, Khushi Kapoor proved that Nepotism in Bollywood will remain forever! Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sri Devi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Ananya Pandey’s cousin Ahaan Pandey and many other star-kids are currently preparing to enter Bollywood. What’s weird is that nepotism, star-kids, outsiders-insiders are probably the most used terms when one talks about Bollywood nowadays. From Karan Johar being labelled ‘the flag bearer of Nepotism’ by Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan to the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput being portrayed as a cause of Bollywood boycotting outsiders and favouring star-kids, the audience really started to notice and hate nepotism in the industry. However, nothing much has changed. In fact, nepotism is even more rampant now, with a whole new generation of star-kids all set to enter Bollywood by next year.

Every other day, there is a #BOYCOTTBOLLYWOOD trend on twitter and people are trolling star-kids but what is the point of all this? The nepotism debate clearIy failed to make an impact. It’s high time that the audience realised that trending these hashtags or hating on a star won’t help, you will actually have to stop watching movies with bad actors, irrespective of whether they are an insider or outsider?