Did Suniel Shetty Just Approve Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Relationship?

The news of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty secretly dating are doing the rounds of the industry since a really long time. Even though the couple has not yet made their relationship official, I think the country knows about their love for each other. Moreover, the couple travelling together, posting cute pictures of each other have cleared all our speculations.

When asked about Athiya Shetty tagging along with KL Rahul to London, Suniel Shetty said that both Athiya and her brother Ahaan have gone there for vacations and the rest needs to be checked with them. Further talking about Athiya's equation with KL Rahul and them starring in an ad together, he almost confirmed their secret relationship by saying that, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes, I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad “. Well what do you think of Suniel Shetty's fun banter, has he approved the relationship?