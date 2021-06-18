When it comes to web series, TVF is the best to serve us some original web content. They cover almost every topic such as Indian politics, movies, lifestyle, and social concepts in their videos. And have improved with time.

Back in 2017 when Web series especially Indian web series wasn't as popular as daily soaps and movies, TVF came out with a series named 'Pitchers"

The show has managed to become India's only show rated higher than FRIENDS and House Of Cards.

Starting with this TVF started and continues to produce many more masterpieces as time passes.