Did Yami Gautam become more well liked post her simple wedding ceremony?

Yami Gautam wasn't talked about as often as is seen now. Her filmography wasn't immensely successful, and while she was good in Vicky Donor, Kaabil, and Uri, she hasn't exactly made a mark in Bollywood. Her Fair & Lovely endorsements, though, are known. However, ever since her wedding pictures with Aditya Dhar surfaced, she's been appreciated a lot.

It was refreshing to see a small wedding, and Yami kept things very simple. Her opting to wear a saree was also loved. There was some considerable flak Yami has faced for being the face of a skin lightening cream, it's all out of the picture now.

After big Bollywood weddings, Yami's intimate wedding managed to make headlines. Do you feel that the simplicity of it has made people really like her persona?