Did You Also Predict The Shift Of Bollywood’s A-listers to OTT Platforms Like Ajay Devgn Did?

OTT platforms played a game changing role for the film industry even since the global pandemic hit us. Before COVID-19, not a lot of people imagined that the most famous A-listers of Bollywood will become a part of OTT platforms so soon. Ajay Devgn was one of the few Bollywood actors who believed that streaming platforms had the power to attract the most popular Bollywood celebrities.

In an interview in 2019, Ajay Devgn compared OTT platforms with Television shows and said that celebrities did not want to work on TV as they looked down upon it but now Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are doing TV shows. This will soon be the case with OTT platforms. The time came much earlier than expected because of the global pandemic.

Did you ever predict the shift of Bollywood’s most popular celebrities to OTT platforms? The more important question is whether we are happy with the shift? Do you think the quality of the shows and movies on the platforms deteriorated because of the entry of mainstream actors and stories?