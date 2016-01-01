Did you feel cheated after watching Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan'? Here's how you could get Rs 15k for it

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd. to pay a compensation of ₹15,000 to a viewer who had filed a petition with the court for being cheated after watching the much hyped Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan. A teacher by profession, Afreen Zaidi in her complaint in 2016 had said that on watching the promos of Bollywood movie Fan, she and her family had decided to watch the film, whose promos included a song Jabra Fan as well but when she watched the movie, the song was missing!

Feeling cheated and deceived, the complainant approached the concerned authorities to get compensated for it. And reportedly, on hearing the appeal the two-judge bench said, “The problem is that you (production house) show something else in the trailer which is not there in the movie. Why were you marketing your movie with the song when you knew it was meant to be for the promotion of the film?” And along with that the SC ordered a compensation of Rs 15,000 to be given to the complainant by the production house, YRF. Did you feel cheated after watch Fan as well? Share your thoughts in the comment section.