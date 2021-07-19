Did you hear Kriti Sanon's new song 'Param Sundari' from Mimi?

Kriti Sanon's new film Mimi is about to release on Netflix on July 30, and I cannot wait to hop on this journey of Mimi being a surrogate mother. But, before the film could release, the makers released a song, 'Param Sundari' sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal, and it's stuck in my head. A.R Rahman has composed the track, Amitabh Bhattacharya has given the lyrics, and Ganesh Acharya has choreographed. What more do you want to make it more infectious? Listen to it and let us know your thoughts.





Also, can we just take a moment and realise the fact that Kriti Sanon is looking astonishingly beautiful in this song. Maybe a little like Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol', but Kriti is looking gorgeous. Yes or No?