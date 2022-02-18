Did you like JYP's new girl group NMIXX's debut song?

JYP Entertainment, one of the Big 4 companies in K-Pop just debuted their new girl group NMIXX, and I'm quite disappointed by it. I was expecting their song to be something like ITZY's "Dalla Dalla" or Twice's "Ohh Ahh", but this was something else.





When I heard it for the first time, I couldn't even figure out what's the main chorus. Just like their name, it sounded like "N" number of songs mixed into one. It felt like every section was a completely new song with no connections to the last part which made it difficult to get into the song. The "baila baila" part was okay though.





JYP was definitely going for that SM Entertainment style. But at least SM songs have a good flow and structure. I feel bad for the people who spent money on the 'Blind package' (album). And also for the girls...They trained so hard and they didn't deserve such a bad debut song. Also, the fact that they were mostly just talking instead of singing. JYP is wasting the girls' talent.





Let's see how well the song does on charts. Maybe it will grow on me gradually after listening to it few times. What about you? Was it up to your expectations?