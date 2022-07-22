Did you know Aamir khan's son Junaid also auditioned for Lal Singh Chadha?

Aamir Khan shared a startling information about his next film Laal Singh Chaddha before its premiere. He said that Junaid Khan, his son, had SUBSTANTIALLY auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha's leading part.





Aamir had even shaved off his beard because they were supposedly preparing to move on with Junaid's casting after being awestruck by his son's audition.





He was astounded as soon as He saw the test video. He believed his chance had passed. Laal's innocence, which we intended to obtain, was already manifest when He had to perform it. Aamir would have had to work exceptionally hard to get there, as evidenced by the innocence on his son's face. Aamir did that naturally since he no longer had that innocence. Aamir thought Junaid was the ideal candidate for the role because of his great performance.





However, Laal Singh Chaddha writer Atul Kulkarni and producer Aditya Chopra were convinced a new actor couldn't carry the movie. And hence, Aamir got back on track.







