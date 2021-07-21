Did You Know About The Inspiring Weight Loss Journey’s Of These Actors?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made an appearance as a chubby girl. She weighed 68 kilos and had lost 16 kilos before making her debut into Bollywood. Taking note of her recent handwork, she is now considered one of the fittest actors in the industry.

Sara Ali Khan

Apart from her films, Sara Ali Khan was much in the headlines for her incredible weight-loss transformation. From 96 kilo to a stunning diva, the dramatic transition has left many jaws to drop.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', as a simple overweight woman, has lost a whopping 21 kgs in just 4 months by her constant dedication and hardwork.

Sonam Kapoor

The glamorous style icon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is undoubtedly is the most fashionable diva of the B-town. Well, many do not know that before joining the industry she was obese and suffered from PCOS. From 86 kilos she managed to shed 35 kilos by following a strict diet and exercise routine.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra came out in public as a healthy, bubbly girl and later went on to have a tremendous transformation. From weighing 86 kilos, her journey to 58 kilos consists of constant toil and self-dedication.