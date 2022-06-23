Did you know about Ranbir Kapoor's disease that affects his 'sense of smell'?
It has become quite common now to be affected by a nasal septum deviation. Ranbir Kapoor is one of them who suffers from this disease. I came across a video where Ranbir spoke about this disease. Due to this disease, the actor can't smell properly. For the people who aren't aware, nasal septum deviation occurs when your nasal septum, the thin wall that separates your right and left nasal passages is displaced to one side. Many cases say this condition is present since birth. This does not only let him not smell anything properly but also lets him speak and eat fast.