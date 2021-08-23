  • facebook
Anonymous Hollywood

Did You Know About These Surprising Stars That Supposedly Dated?

Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The man who now rocks the Iron Man suit for Marvel admitted in an a 2008 interview, that drugs and alcohol were to blame for the end of his seven-year relationship with the Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Matthew Perry & Heather Graham

The Friends alum and The Hangover star supposedly hooked up in 2003, but their fling didn't last long enough to be more than a little blip on the Hollywood hookup radar.

Jake Gyllenhaal & Natalie Portman

These two A-listers dated back in 2006 for a brief time, but they still remain close friends.

Alyssa Milano & Justin Timberlake

The actress and the singer dated briefly after he and Britney Spears broke up in 2002.

Cameron Diaz & Matt Dillon

Diaz and Dillon began dating in 1995, but broke up shortly after they wrapped filming on the 1998 comedy, There's Something About Mary.
