Did you know about the tumultuous personal life of Karisma Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor turns 47 today. One of the most popular names of Bollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s, Karisma played a variety of roles in a number of successful films. She is also the recipient of a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards.





However, her career came to a screeching halt after her marriage. Unlike her professional life, Karisma's personal life has been tumultuous. Her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan was called off for unknown reasons; it was plastered all over the news for days to come. She tied the knot with businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003.





However, Sanjay remained in a relationship with his ex-wife. Karisma was also subjected to a lot of physical abuse from Sanjay and his mother when she was pregnant. After years of a troubled marriage, the couple filed for a divorce in 2014. Karisma had said that Sanjay married her only because she was a successful actress at that time.