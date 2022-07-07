Did you know Alia Bhatt never auditioned for any role?

Alia is the first choice of Dharma Productions and other filmmakers. She was in Dharma Productions' Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions' much-awaited superhero film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar has also finalised her for his next film titled Takht.





S S Rajamouli, who made Bahubali films, signed Alia for RRR opposite Ram Charan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali too has signed her for his next film called Inshallah. In a short span of career, she has become a top actress and one of the busiest actresses. With big films in her kitty and a mentor like Karan Johar, there's no denying she has a long career ahead of her. However, she has come to the limelight with her recent remark on how she is already promised 4 SLB films.





This makes me question that is it really that fair for someone like Alia who has never actually 'auditioned-auditioned' for any role? Well, you might have seen the audition reel for SOTY on Youtube, however, you should know that Alia was already given that role and she was just being tested for the scenes and how she will look on screen. The rest of the movies have just come under her bucket, of course with hard work but with also a lot of privilege and surely without seeing nay failures as such of being rejected for any role.