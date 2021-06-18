Did you know all these K-Dramas written by Kim Eun Sook?

It is easy to overlook the people behind the scenes of K-Dramas when the people in front of the cameras are so pretty to swoon over but did you know that Kim Eun Sook is the mastermind behind all these iconic K-dramas.





1.The Heirs-This Lee Min Ho starrer K-Drama was your perfect high school drama with all k-drama flavors like the rich girl and poor girl narrative and chaebol lead.





2.Descendants Of The Sun-This drama does not need any introduction.Legendary is the only word that can describe it. It is dubbed not only the greatest drama of 2016 but also the greatest drama of all time.





3.Goblin-This Gong Yoo drama had the perfect cast,storyline and Ost.In short the drama itself was perfect!





4.King Eternal Monarch-Another Lee Min Ho starrer drama with his huge scale is a must watch drama.





No wonder that Writer Kim is immensely popular among K-Drama lovers.Because all she produces are masterpieces!