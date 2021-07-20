Did you know Anne Boleyn mini-series is now streaming on SonyLiv App?

Anne Boleyn is a must-watch mini-series that talks about the life struggle of Anne Boleyn and how she stood against the patriarchal rule to set an example.





Starring Jodie Turner-Smith, Kris Hitchen, Thalissa Teixeira, Barry Ward, Mark Stanley, and others, Anne Boleyn is a series of empowering women streaming on SonyLiv now. Anne gives birth to a daughter Elizabeth, and since then, her life struggle begins to protect her daughter as the king wanted a boy. Anne becomes the queen that no one ever saw coming. Watch this mini-series of 3 episodes.





Jodie as Anne has done a great job. Will you be watching it? Check out the trailer here.