Did you know Anusha Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar share the same birthday?

Oh yes, that's right! We all know that Farhan Akhtar has been dating Shibani Dandekar for more than 3 years now! Anusha Dandekar who is her sister was also born on January 9th. So looks like the jiju and saali have got their birthdays on the same day that is January 9th! But if you see from Shibani's side it becomes very easy for her to throw a combined birthday party for both of them and she also gets to celebrate together!

Anusha Dandekar earlier also thanked Farhan Akhtar for being there for her when she had a very bad breakup with her ex Karan Kundrra! Not just that she went on her Instagram page and thanked both Shibani and Farhan for helping her out and not leaving her alone in such hard and emotional times!