Did you know before the big fallout, Kartik Aaryan was the first pick for Karan Johar's Mr. and Mrs. Mahi?

Karan Johar, the renowned director of Bollywood, has shared the first look for his forthcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi on social media. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor play key roles in the film. However, few people are aware that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was originally offered the role in this film. Dharma Productions' project was first given to Kartik Aaryan, according to sources. The agreement did not work out for both parties, and it was eventually awarded to Rajkummar Rao.





Is this a major setback for Kartik Aaryan?



