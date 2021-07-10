Did you know Black Widow grossed the highest numbers in the box office?

We may have been facing a few hiccups for watching the Marvel movie Black Widow but do you know it has already crossed records at the box office?





Well, it's no surprise to me. We are talking about Marvel movie and that too Black Widow, a character we all loved but never knew what was her lifelike. A completely unknown surprising package. It recorded $35M+ on the Global Box Office amidst the pandemic era.





Have you watched the movie yet? Because I haven't, and I am keeping myself far from any kind of spoilers. If you haven't watched it too, then don't indulge yourself in spoilers!