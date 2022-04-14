Did you know that Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor were not good friends?

It was well known that Sanjay Dutt and actress Tina Munim(now Ambani) were in a serious relationship. Time and again, their stories were discussed by the media. Then, Tina was working with Rishi Kapoor on a movie. Sanjay sensed a sort of trouble in their relationship. He found it as if Rishi was poking at their love life and dating Tina. So, it ran him mad and he along with Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover reached his place to beat him up. Even, Gulshan Grover admitted that. But thanks to Rishi's then-fiancé, now wife Neetu Singh who saved the face of her future husband. And ironically, Sanjay back then didn't have any idea that the person whom he was about to knock down, is going to be the father of the actor who will play the lead role in his (Sanjay's ) biopic. Even after Ranbir signed the movie, Rishi Kapoor allegedly warned Sanjay to stay away from his son. But reports say that Rishi was in tears seeing the portrayal of Dutt by his son.







