Did you know Deepika wants to work with this actor and director in the future?

Deepika Padukone has been in the news lately because of the promotions for new film, Gehraiyaan which stars Ananya, Siddhant and Dhariya along with her. Deepika is one of the big actors in the country today. The actress has won millions of hearts by her films.

In one of the promotional events for the same, she was questioned by a journalist, 'A director you would like to work with and an actor whom you haven't worked with but would like to work with them?' For which Deepika responded saying "I would like to work with and I hope this doesn't create a riot or a fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Junior NTR and Alu Arjun. I'm obsessed with Junior NTR at this point. He's got an incredible personality. A director, I would like to work with Ayan again. But I would also like to work with Rajamouli"





Do you want to see Junior NTR/ Alu Arjun and Deepika in a movie together?

Comment your thoughts.