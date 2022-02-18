Did you know Farhan Akhtar's daughters attended his wedding with Shibani Dandekar?

Farhan Akhtar recently married his long time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at his Khandala farmhouse. The couple is now sharing pictures on their social media platforms and fans are in awe.

In one picture, Farhan can be seen posing with his daughters Shakya and Akira who were also in the wedding as bridesmaids and that is just something so pure.

Shakya Akhtar, the elder daughter is now studying abroad and both of them share a special connection with their grandparents.

The couple looks immensely happy to start the second innings of their life together.