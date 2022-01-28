Did you know that Gehraiyaan title song is a remake of an english song!

Yet again the Title song of the upcoming film of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, and Siddharth Chaturvedhi is a remake of an english version which is sung by artist OAFF and Lothika . The english song is called 'Frontline' and the remake of the song which is the title song of Shakun Batra's film GEHRAIYAAN is called GEHRAIYAAN.

I don't understand why did they have to make a hindi remake of Frontline when they could just make a new song, is it so difficult for an artist to create a new song for the film?

What are your thoughts? Do you think this song was a good choice made by the filmmaker and the song artist or should they have created something else?

GEHRAIYAAN is releasing on Amazon Prime on 11th February, 2022!