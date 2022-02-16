Did you know GOLD was not only Bappida's pehchaan but also his lucky charm?

Bappi Lahiri, well known Bollywood singer passed away on Tuesday night leaving the entire nation heartbroken. Bappida was a legend who gave his music to a number of films, he was not only celebrated as a music lover but also as a Goldman for his immense love for gold.

In an interview he revealed that when he recorded for Zakhmi, her mother gave him a gold chain with god's name on it and then when he got married his wife said the same that gold is lucky, so throughout the marriage his gold chains got bigger and became his Pehchaan but also protected him anything bad.





We miss you Bappida!