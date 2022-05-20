Late Sidhu Moose Wala was known for his controversial lyrics and songs. 'Sanju,' which was released in July 2020, was one such song. In this song, the Punjabi artist compares himself to Sanjay Dutt.

The video shows Moose Wala being arrested for firing an AK-47, shortly after which news of Sanjay Dutt's arrest in 1993 was broadcast. This song was apparently released days after Sidhu Moose Wala was given bail in the Arms Act cases against him for firing an AK-47. Moose Wala was arrested in Mohali shortly after the release of 'Sanju,' for promoting the use of guns in the song.

Unidentified intruders shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Unidentified thugs attacked the 28-year-old while he was driving in his car.