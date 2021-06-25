Did you know that Karan Johar once rejected Ranveer Singh just because he didn't look like a 'Movie Star' to him?

I read it recently and it fills me up with disgust how Karan Johar simply rejects people just because they don't look like a certain way! In one his interviews Karan admitted that ,"This is the age when the actor is appreciated. When I saw Ranveer Singh a decade ago, I was like 'he doesn't look like a movie star at all, he should not be in the movies'. But when I saw his performance, I was like, 'this boy is a movie star'. He can act. It's the age of the actor, it's the death of the superstar, I believe."





And to top that he believes that an age of an actor is equivalent to the death of a superstar!? I mean what kind of thinking is this? Why can't actors be superstars? Ideally it should have been that way only!





But kudos to Ranveer Singh for proving him wrong. And to actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for breaking the barriers between an actor and a superstar because if it was for Karan, actors like them would never have been able to make it into the industry.





Anyways, what are your thoughts on this? Let me know in the comment section below.