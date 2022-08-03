Did you know? Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn't the 1st choice for Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan have been preparing for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 film Forrest Gump that takes an Indian spin on how numerous historical events are seen from the viewpoint of a guy with limited intellectual capacity.





But did you know? Aamir Khan almost didn't cast Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film? "We were trying to look at that age group and were in that mode. The casting director then shared with us a video of another actor. While I and Advait watched it, we accidentally saw Kareena in it. For a second, we were shocked and then looked at each other. Kamaal lag rahi thi woh (she was looking amazing)," Aamir Khan shared.





"Advait asked about the aging factor, and I said meri ho rahi hai, uski bhi ho jayegi (we are using special effects on me, will use them on her too). Since she was not 25, we didn't think of her. She read through and it all went so well. I am so glad that she is our Rupa," the Dangal actor added.





