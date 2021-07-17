Did you know that Katrina thought 'Namaste London will be a big flop'?

Why would she think that?

That's probably the first question that comes to our mind after reading this. Apparently, she thought that she was all over the film and too much of her presence in the film might bore the audience and that the film would be a big flop.

She even felt like her life in Bollywood was over and she would have to find a new career. But look how the tables turned, that film made her an overnight star. Personally I feel that Namaste London is highly underrated and one of the great works of both Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. What do you think?