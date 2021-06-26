Did you know Kiara Advani's real name is Alia?

Yes, Kiara's real name is Alia and she changed it to Kiara before the release of her first film Fugly, which came out in 2014. That's not all, it was Salman Khan who made her change her name.

Salman told her that since Alia had already made her debut and will forever remain her contemporary, she will need to change her name. The actress then changed her name to Kiara. This was a name that she took from Priyanka Chopra's character in Anjaana Anjaani.

That's not all, Kiara Advani is actually related to a lot of filmy people from her maternal side. Ashok Kumar is actually her step great grandfather while Saeed Jaffery is her great uncle.