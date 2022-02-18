Did you know Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a will not play the lead couple in their upcoming drama 'Our Blues'?

Kim Woo-bin is all set to make a return with a new drama 'Our Blues' after a hiatus of over five years. As it was confirmed that Shin Min-a, who is Kim Woo-bin's long time girlfriend, will also be starring in the drama. As soon as the news came out, all their fans got excited to see the two work together as the lead couple. However, did you know that the two are actually not paired together in their upcoming drama? While Shin Min-a is cast opposite Lee Byung-hun, Kim Woo-bin will play the role of Han Ji-min's character's love interest.





'Our Blues' is set in the backdrop of Jeju Island, the stories of sixteen main characters will be told in an omnibus format. It will premiere on April 9, 2022, on tvN and Netflix. We may not be able to see our favourite couple leading the drama, but it marks the return of Kim Woo-bin. Will you be streaming this drama or not?



