Did you know KJo's father Yash Johar didn't wanted him to assist Aditya Chopra in DDLJ?

He had stated in an interview with a news source that his late father had requested that he not work with Aditya and instead work with another filmmaker. Karan then informed him that his gut was telling him that he should help the filmmaker. Karan, who also appeared in the film as Shah Rukh Khan's best buddy Rocky, ended up working as an assistant on the set of DDLJ.

The SRK-Kajol film, which was released in 1995, went on to become a box office hit and has since gained cult status.

His father preferred Karan to work with Aditya Chopra's father, Yash Chopra. Karan also revealed how he got a cameo in DDLJ. The part was apparently intended for someone else who had become ill. As a result, Shah Rukh and Aditya pushed him to do his DDLJ cameo.