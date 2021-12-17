Did you know that before marrying Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif had this one pre-condition?

While VicKat's relationship was kept under wraps, we understand Vicky had a hard time persuading the B-Town star to marry him. If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif had only one condition before saying 'yes' to Vicky's marriage proposal, and trust us when we say the condition would make you go 'aww.'





"It was all so sudden... their meeting, courtship, romance, marriage," a close friend of Katrina allegedly told the reporters. Vicky Kaushal made the decision after only two months of dating her that she was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Katrina, on the other hand, was less certain. Her wounds from her last break-up were still bothering her. Vicky was attractive, but she needed more time."





"He followed her until she agreed to marry him. She did, however, make one condition. He has to treat her mother and siblings with the same love and respect that he treats her," the buddy continued.





Katrina Kaif now appears to be overjoyed that Vicky Kaushal gets along so well with her siblings. "They hadn't even met Vicky Kaushal before the wedding," the buddy continued. It's as if they've known him their whole lives."





Don't you think that's everything a girl wants from a boyfriend?