Did you know Martin Scorsese's filmmaking has a touch of Satyajit Ray? Here are 5 filmmakers who took inspiration from him

Ray has a huge influence on filmmakers and even actors. He was, is, and will be a maestro of movies forever. Over the years, many directors from Hollywood to Bollywood to Tollywood followed in his footsteps. Here are 5 filmmakers who deeply observed Ray and tried to reflect that in their movies.





Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese, one of the most wonderful Hollywood directors is a big fan of Ray. He once told to Washington Post, "Ray's magic, the simple poetry of images and their emotional impact, will always stay with me."





Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan needs no introduction, the one who made movies like Inception, Interstellar, Tenet, and others follows Ray by heart. After watching Pather Panchali, he wanted to learn more about Indian Cinema.





Francis Ford Coppola

The man behind the Godfather series remembers how Ray praised him for Godfather 1 and how he liked Al Pacino's acting. Francis's favourite movie of Ray is Devi.





George Lucas

The Star Wars creator learned all about Ray in his film school and immediately became a big fan.





Akira Kurosawa

The iconic Japanese film director, Akira Kurosawa, loved, respected, and followed Satyajit Ray's works.





