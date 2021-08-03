Did You Know That Meezaan Jaaferi Was Ranveer Singh’s Body Double In Padmaavat?

Meezaan Jaaferi recently revealed that he was Ranveer Singh’s body double in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic period drama, Padmaavat, which means that the new star has already made his big debut alongside the biggest names in the industry including Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about his experience while stepping into Ranveer Singh’s shoes, he said that it was an intense moment in time for him, where he was nervous and completely terrified because he had to deliver a whole speech in front of 500 junior artists and, it was technically his silver screen debut. Regardless of the fact, the star went ahead and delivered a good performance.

After which, Meezaan was officially launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Malaal’. Did you know that the young starlet had already made his big cinematic debut as Ranveer Singh’s body double? Don’t you think this opportunity has already put him in SLB’s good books and will get him great roles in the future?