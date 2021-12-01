Did you know that the ‘Men in Black’ adaptations in different films & comics are inspired by scary conspiracy theories?

The Conspiracy: Sinister figures with connections to UFO conspiracy theories, the Men in Black are said to turn up in the wake of UFO sightings, and have done so since the 1950s. The MiBs are often described as anonymous government personnel intent on eliminating witnesses of UFO-related events, wearing dark suits and occasionally driving black Cadillacs, according to certain reports. MiBs have been described as scary and unusual by some who have experienced them; some have even speculated that the MiBs are aliens or robots.

The contemporary MiB phenomena is said to have begun with Gary Barker's 1956 novel, They Knew Too Much About Flying Saucers. That book has mostly faded from public memory, and many close to the author have claimed that Barker didn't take UFOlogy seriously at all, instead of writing about a popular topic to make money.

Whether or not Barker believed in the Men in Black, he had unintentionally produced a current pop culture staple.





The most famous adaptation of the MIB is the Marvel Comics-based- Men In Black trilogy starring Will Smith & Toby Lee Jones, other than that even the agents showcased in the Matrix trilogy are heavily designed to be a sort of darker inspiration of the conspiracy theories!

Whether or not these conspiracies are true or not hasn’t been proved yet, however, Hollywood has never shied away from making it a pop culture!