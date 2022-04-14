Did you know-Na Hee Do's obsession with Full House in 2521 is the OG K-Drama starring Rain and Song Hye Kyo?

The Full House comic that everyone in Full House was obsessed with is none other than the K-Drama we watched long back in 2007 or 2008.

Starring Rain and Song Hye Kyo, this drama is based on the comic and has many remakes in Thailand and other Asian countries. The plot revolves around a typical story of a rich boy (Rain) who coincidentally sits next to a not so rich girl who is a script-writer (Song Hye Kyo) on a plane. Their first encounter is an unpleasant one but from there on they keep running into each other and the story unfolds.

This is the first K-Drama that introduced me to the world of K-Dramas. What about you all? Have you watched Full House? If not, then you can watch it on Netflix.

Picture: Courtesy of KBS