Did You Know That OTT Stars Pankaj Tripathi And Manoj Bajpayee Are Great Fans Of Each Other?

It’s almost rare that we see two actors so openly celebrating and supporting one another by being each other’s admirers but both Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee have surely made it very clear that they are the greatest fans of each other.

These OTT stars have been taking the cinematic universe to another level with their immense hardwork and passion and now we get to know that the duo are also really great friends in real life. Pankaj Tripathi’s recent meeting and pictures with Manoj Bajpayee are proof that both the actors share a great rapport.

Talking about his amazing time with Pankaj Tripathi, the actor called him a wonderful host while Pankaj on the other hand also expressed his appreciation for Manoj Bajpayee’s exceptional performances. How wonderful is it to see these two actors going out of the way to support each other, now we really wish to see the duo work together, don’t you?