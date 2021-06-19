Did you know Pankaj Tripathi trained Alia Bhatt for her 'Udta Punjab' role?

Alia Bhatt had received a lot of praise both from the critics and the audience for her amazing performance in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. The film was based on the drug issue in Punjab and Alia played Bauria aka Mary Jane, a migrant Bihari girl working in Punjab who is also an ex-hockey player. Her brown face and thick Bihari accent received overwhelmingly positive reception. It was quite interesting to see a Mumbai girl getting the Bihari dialect right and we wondered how that happened?

Recently director Abhishek Chaubey and writer Sudip Sharma said that Pankaj Tripathi trained Alia with the Bihari accent. Pankaj (who hails from Bihar) helped her with the accent and created a backstory of her character. He informed both of them about the region in Bihar where girls play hockey and trained them with the correct mannerisms also.

Now we know why and how Alia nailed that role because the talented Mr. Tripathi was there to guide her. Do you think Alia did justice to that role?