Did you know that Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and the Ishq Vishk rebound actress, is a successful theatre performer?

Pashmina Roshan, the newest child on the block and cousin of Hrithik Roshan, is about to make her big-screen debut. The little starlet has given more than eight sold-out performances at the prestigious Royal Opera House.





Pashmina Roshan made her stage debut at the age of 21 in the Oscar Wilde comedy drama "Importance of Being Earnest" as Cecily Cardew.





Pashmina Roshan, who made a name for herself as an actor on the stage, is now breaking into the entertainment industry with the much awaited remake of the 2003 love comedy Ishq Vishk.





Pashmina Roshan is paired with Rohit Saraf, the newest national phenomenon, in Ishq Vishk Rebound, which also stars Jibraan Khan of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fame and Naila Grewal.





The crew recently finished filming in Dehradun, and they've revealed amusing behind-the-scenes photos to heighten anticipation for the movie. The movie's motion poster, which also revealed the cast's first appearance and announced the relaunch, was previously released by the filmmakers.





One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the coming year is Pashmina Roshan's debut picture, which is scheduled for release next year.