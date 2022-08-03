Did you know Ranbir Kapoor wasn't the first choice for the film Animals?

Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborated with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kabir Singh. Did you know that RK wasn't the first candidate to play the lead male?





Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, is said to have a dark character that Ranbir will be portraying. While we are eager to witness our favourite chocolate boy, Ranbir, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's world, we also learn that the filmmaker had originally approached THIS Telugu superstar.





For the part of the male lead, it appears that Vanga first approached Mahesh Babu. Despite loving the idea, the actor had to decline the offer because of scheduling conflicts.







