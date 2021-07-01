Did you know Ranveer Singh lied about his height on Koffee with Karan?

In an old Koffee with Karan episode, Ranveer Singh was asked about his real height. To this question, the actor quipped to say '6 feet' adding a lot of swagger to his answer.

But, you probably won't be aware that Ranveer Singh had simply lied about his real height and hoped to get away.

Well, he did get away to an extent since most of his fans and audience do believe that he is 6 ft tall. Ranveer Singh's real height is 5 ft 9 inches.

But why did he lie about his real height on the show remains to be seen. Is it because he mostly finds Ranbir Kapoor his competetor? Ranbir is 6 ft 1 and that could probably be the reason why Ranveer did not reveal his real height.

Did you also think that he was 6 ft tall? Well not really.