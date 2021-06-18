Did you know Ravi Shashtri and Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh used to date each other?

Cricket and cinema have had a long bonding in this country. Before Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, there were several actor-cricket duos who dated or got married. Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and Bollywood actress and mother of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh used to date each other back in the day.





There was a time when the two would confess their love publicly and feature in magazine photoshoots together. The photoshoot made their relationship official. They also got engaged however, things did not go well and the two broke up with each other for unknown reasons. Shastri married Ritu Singh in 1990 and Amrita married Saif Ali Khan the following year in 1991. Amrita and Saif divorced in 2004.





This is not the only story of an actor-cricketer relationship. Sharmila Tagore-Nawab Pataudi, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge are some names that tied the knot. Coming back to the topic, do you think Amrita and Ravi would have made a great couple if they had married?