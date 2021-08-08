Did you know Robert Downey Jr. went through a drastic transformation in Tropic Thunder?

Robert Downey Jr., our favourite Iron Man, played Kirk Lazarus' character in Tropic Thunder, an Australian method actor who underwent pigmentation alteration for a role in a movie based on Civil War. For this movie, Robert Downey Jr. darkened his face, transformed his look according to Kirk's.

After releasing the film, on the one hand, Robert received Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, and on the other, he had to face many criticisms and controversies. But, the actor said he doesn't regret darkening his face. Did you recognise him in the movie? He did a great job in Tropic Thunder, which also stars Tom Cruise, Nick Nolte, Matthew McConaughey, and others. Robert Downey Jr: "Tussi Great Ho!" Do you agree with this?

