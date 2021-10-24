Did you know Sara Ali Khan won't inherit Saif Ali Khan's properties?

Saif Ali Khan is the owner of a number of properties as he hails from a Royal family. He is the only Bollywood A-lister to come from such a rich lineage. Saif's total net worth is around Rs. 5000 Crore, which includes the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and his other inherited property in Bhopal.

But there is bad news for his offspring like Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh as they might not be able to inherit them. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the majority of the property Saif owns falls under the controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the India Government.

Reportedly, a person who wants to oppose the Enemy Disputes Act and claim that the property or its belonging is lawfully theirs then will have to move to the High Court or Supreme Court and finally, the President of India. With so many loopholes, do you think any of Saif's children will out of their way to make a claim on his property?