Did you know 'Sardar Udham' was first offered to Irrfan Khan and it was his dream role?

I see Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is creating a great buzz and he did an exceptional job with his role. I recently read that this role was offered to Irrfan khan first and he was really looking forward to play this role but could not accept it because of his health. His wife says it was a dream of his to play this role and he really wanted to be a part of this movie. Do you think he would have done a better job?