Did You Know Shah Rukh-Aamir Almost Came Together For a Rajkumar Santoshi Film?

Yes, in early 2000s, Santoshi almost did the unthinkable and signed Shah Rukh and Aamir for a film together. Rajkumar Santoshi was one of the biggest names in the filmmaking circuits back then.

The film was titled 'Rashq' and it narrated a story of two friends who find themselves at odds after one of them becomes jealous of other's success in the music world. Rashq as it turns out means jealousy!

Both Shah Rukh and Aamir had given their nod to the project but as expected, the project couldn't materialise owing to creative indifference.

The story was later developed as London Dreams by Vipul Shah starring Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. While that wasn't a great movie, the subject did have promise to justify both Shah Rukh and Aamir's roles.

Will we ever see them together?