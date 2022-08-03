Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Wanted To Do Vijay Varma's Role In Darlings?

Vijay Varma's performance as Darlings' evil Hamza has garnered him a lot of praise. Shah Rukh Khan, who co-produced Darlings with Alia Bhatt, the film's female lead, reportedly wanted to play Hamza when he was younger.

When Shah Rukh read the script, he reportedly commented, "Agar main young hota toh main hi karta (If I were younger, I would've done this character)," which was interesting to Vijay to hear.

That was another factor that led Vijay to believe He was qualified for the position. If Shah Rukh Khan believes that he can pull off the role of the sweetheart and ultimate lover-boy. Naturally, Vijay was hesitant to take on a job like this, but he is delighted that it was so accurate.