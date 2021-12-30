Did you know that Shraddha Kapoor's leg was badly injured while dancing to a song!

We all know Shraddha Kapoor as one of the best dancers in the industry. We also know that when it comes to dance she is very dedicated and the most enthusiastic person on set! We heard it from her Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff!

When Shraddha was shooting for one of Baaghi songs Cham Cham her foot was very badly injured. It was not just injured she was bleeding but still, she was so dedicated that she finished the entire song with amazing performance and killer expressions!

You are so brave and dedicated to your work Shraddha Kapoor, we loved your performance in Cham Cham and also your expressions. Kudos to you girl!!