Did You Know That Sidharth Shukla Ruled Out A Career In Bollywood After Doing 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya'?

Sidharth Shukla was already a big name in the television industry with legions of fans, when he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Talking about his experience in the movie, Sidharth said that it was an overall great experience for him and he wasn’t side-lined at all, even though he played a supporting role of Alia Bhatt’s fiancé he didn't for a second feel like an outcast. He believed that the film stretched him as an actor and he had no regrets in being a part of it.

After the film’s success, the actor could surely have delved into the film industry and worked with other filmmakers, but he ruled out a career in Bollywood because he said that he would only like to focus on television till he got something as appealing as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. A true definition of a passionate actor, Sidharth Shukla had always been crystal clear of his future plans and directions, which gathered him immense respect and appreciation always. Don’t you think the actor’s bold personality and the ability to make instant decisions was quite admirable?