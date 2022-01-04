Did you know that Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are cousins?

Yes, it's true! Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are cousins! So basically Ranveer Singh's full name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and Sonam Kapoor's mother's side have the surname Bhavnani. Sunita Kapoor and Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani are first cousins, that's why both Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are cousins in real life! Therefore, Anil Kapoor is Ranveer Singh's Uncle and Deepika Padukone is basically the bahu of the entire Kapoor family too! How small can the world be right, who knew that Ranveer and Sonam knew each other since they were kids!

Omg so basically Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Janhvi, and Anshula are related to Ranveer Singh's family isn't that bizarre! Also, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are actually brothers!